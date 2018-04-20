 

Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked

2018-04-20 18:33
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Scores of Zimbabwe nurses on Friday protested in Harare's central city park after the government dismissed them for striking over low salaries and poor working conditions.

The nurses, who wore their white uniforms, demanded the government reverse its decision to fire the majority of the 15 000 nurses after they took industrial action on Monday.

Their walk-out came shortly after doctors ended a month-long strike last week.

"We want to go back to work but we cannot go back when we do not have enough resources," Pretty Gudza, a Harare-based nurse told AFP. "We are putting our lives at risk."

Government hospitals are failing to stock drugs, forcing patients to buy from private pharmacies, she said.

Charles Murira, a midwife, said the situation in hospitals was dire following government's decision to fire the nurses.

"The situation is so bad, patients are dying. The wards are closed, there are no nurses, they have been fired and barred to work in hospitals," Murira said.

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, dismissed the nurses on Tuesday, accusing them of being "politically motivated".

But Murira said: "We are apolitical. We are patriotic, we are not politicians."

"When the vice president chased us we feel threatened in Zimbabwe, this is our country, our land, we cannot do anything negative to our country," he added.

Ordinary citizens and rights activists joined the nurses' protest, highlighting their concerns at the stand-off.

Both the striking healthcare workers and supporters wrote letters demanding the nurses get re-hired, putting them in boxes to be handed over to the government.

On the boxes were inscriptions "Bring back our nurses now" and "#Dear VP".

The government has already started hiring retired and unemployed nurses to fill the vacant posts.

New President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has vowed to tackle the country's dire economic crisis that created mass unemployment, emigration and a severe shortage of banknotes.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in July or August, the first since Robert Mugabe's shock fall from power in November.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Poetry contest decision due for teen who fled native Zambia

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: People with disabilities march for jobs in Tshwane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 