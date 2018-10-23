 

Zimbabwe opposition leader seeks dialogue on economic crisis

2018-10-23 16:12
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's opposition leader on Tuesday called for the creation of a "national transitional authority" to deal with a worsening economic crisis amid shortages of basic items such as drugs and fuel.

Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost July's election, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of excessive borrowing and lacking ideas to solve Zimbabwe's biggest crisis in a decade.

Chamisa also plans to go ahead with a rally on Saturday that party officials have indicated could include a mock "inauguration" in protest of the disputed vote.

A ruling Zanu-PF party official, Paul Mangwana, said dialogue with the opposition can only commence if Chamisa accepts Mnangagwa's victory.

A fragile national unity government in 2009 helped pull the country out of economic crisis when hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

When asked what a "national transitional authority" would entail, Chamisa said it should be a "bottom-up" approach to involve citizens, churches and other stakeholders and that discussions would determine the nature of the government.

He said the ruling party and opposition had discussed the arrangement after former leader Robert Mugabe was forced out in November but "they reneged on that promise and chose the path of elections instead of a transitional authority."

After Mugabe's departure many in Zimbabwe had hoped the country would emerge from turmoil and return to prosperity. But that has turned into despair as public hospitals run out of drugs and private pharmacies, like many other businesses, close down while supermarkets ration items such as bottled water and beer.

The government in recent days has cracked down on street currency dealers, while some senior officials from the reserve bank were suspended on Monday after they were accused of corruption by a ruling party activist.

The president in a weekly column in a state-run newspaper accused "an intricate network of currency speculators mostly in high places and in places of trust" of manipulating black-market foreign currency rates, resulting in a spike in prices of goods that are still available.

With industry in near collapse, Zimbabwe imports most items.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook


Read more on:    mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

17 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SAPS escort pupils to matric farewell in Nyala
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 