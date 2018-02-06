 

Tsvangirai 'shocked' over reports that he is critically ill

2018-02-06 18:28

Harare - Zimbabwe's main opposition party says its leader is in a hospital in neighbouring South Africa as concerns rise over the health of Morgan Tsvangirai, who has dominated the opposition for close to two decades.

Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka says the former prime minister is in Johannesburg for cancer treatment. Tsvangirai in 2016 announced he had colon cancer and has come for treatment in the past.

"I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition," his Twitter feed said on Tuesday.

Tamborinyoka says the 65-year-old still hopes to lead the opposition into elections scheduled for no later than August.

Tsvangirai's condition appeared to have deteriorated when he met new President Emmerson Mnangagwa in January. His absence has fuelled infighting among MDC party officials interested in succeeding him.

