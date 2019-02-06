 

Zimbabwe opposition leader snubs Mnangagwa dialogue call

2019-02-06 14:53
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa snubbed an invitation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to join a national summit on Wednesday, just weeks after security forces crushed protests over the worsening economy.

"He is not attending," Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda told AFP ahead of the meeting of political leaders, scheduled to take place at the presidential offices.

Chamisa, who insists he won last July's presidential elections, said he was in favour of dialogue but would only attend talks if they were called by a neutral party.

"The dialogue should be facilitated by someone who is neutral, rather than Mnangagwa being an umpire when his election is in dispute," said Sibanda.

Mnangagwa announced via Twitter: "I have invited the leaders of all political parties to come together, without preconditions, to begin a process of national dialogue.

"Let us all put the people first and politics second," he said.

But Chamisa tweeted that the "presidency is disputed" because of "rigged presidential election result".

"We need genuine dialogue under a credible convener and mediator to solve this crisis," he said.

"Stop citizens' abuses, beatings and arrests," he said.

The meeting, due later on Wednesday afternoon, is taking place against a backdrop of worsening economic troubles.

The crisis reached breaking point in January when tens of thousands took part in nationwide protests after Mnangagwa more than doubled fuel prices.

The demonstrations were brutally crushed, leading to the deaths of at least 12 people, along with documented cases of torture and sexual assault at the hands of the security forces.

Hundreds of people including trade union leaders and opposition politicians were detained.

Sibanda derided the meeting called by Mnangagwa as a ruse to divert attention from the abuse.

Mnangagwa, who took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, has pledged to revive Zimbabwe's sickly economy and end its international isolation.

The economy has been in a downward spiral for more than a decade, with cash shortages, high unemployment and recently a scarcity of staples such as bread and cooking oil.

Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

High-level detainee accuses Kenya, South Sudan of kidnapping

29 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham appear in dock
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, February 5 2019-02-05 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 