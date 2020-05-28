 

Zimbabwe opposition leaders granted bail after 'public violence' charge

2020-05-28 18:48
The writer asks: Is amnesty a price worth paying for something we may well already have? (iStock)

The writer asks: Is amnesty a price worth paying for something we may well already have? (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

  • Three Zimbabwean youth leaders have been granted bail after being charged of promoting "public violence.
  • The three were were allegedly abducted by police
  • They are still recovering recovering from multiple injuries 

Three Zimbabwean youth leaders were granted bail on Thursday after being charged with promoting "public violence" for taking part in a demonstration from which they were allegedly abducted by police, a lawyers rights group said.

Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri went missing from a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party protest in Zimbabwe's capital Harare on May 13.

They were found dumped on the side of the road two days later, covered in injuries and claiming they had been kidnapped by the police.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe's national police charged the trio for taking part in an "illegal demonstration" and inciting "public violence".

"The magistrate ordered them to pay Z$1,000 ($40) bail each and report once a fortnight to the police," Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights spokesman Kumbirai Mafunda told reporters outside Harare's Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The three women, who are prominent members of the MDC's youth league, are still recovering from multiple injuries in hospital.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said they had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted.

Police have denied any involvement in the alleged abduction.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tanzania Covid-19 response: Government accused of a coverup

2020-05-28 17:05

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 18:27 PM
Road name: Sheffield Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 18:07 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-27 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 