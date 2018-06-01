 

Zimbabwe opposition plans election reform protests

2018-06-01 18:00
Tendai Biti. (File: AFP)

Tendai Biti. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's main opposition said it plans street protests in the capital Harare on Tuesday to demand electoral reforms to ensure upcoming polls are free and fair.

Voters cast ballots on July 30 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country's first elections since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

"We will be flooding the streets," said Tendai Biti, spokesperson of the main opposition alliance the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

"We want free, fair, credible elections," he said on Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, who is vying to retain his post after he took over from Mugabe with the help of the military last November, has promised free, fair and credible elections.

But the opposition accuses the poll organiser, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), of failing to address key demands for a free and fair vote.

The opposition also wants military officials working at the electoral commission to be removed and for soldiers to stay away from election campaign meetings.

"Every rally we are having in the rural areas, people are complaining about the presence of military soldiers that are dressed in civilian clothing that have been deployed to interfere with the electoral processes," Biti told reporters.

The opposition has also demanded an external audit of the voter register and equal coverage on state media.

"It is our considered view that if these issues are not addressed the prospects of a truly fair, free and credible election in Zimbabwe will be a mirage," Biti said.

The government has invited foreign observers, including the European Union, who were barred from monitoring polls in the country for the past 16 years.

Mnangagwa will face Nelson Chamisa, 40, of the MDC in the presidential race.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  robert mugabe  |  tendai biti  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rapper Falz fires up the internet with 'This is Nigeria'

2018-06-01 16:29

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 