 

Zimbabwe opposition pledges $100bn economy if it wins vote

2018-06-07 16:15
Zimbabwe main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa launches his party's manifesto ahead of the July 30th general elections.(File, AFP)

Zimbabwe's main opposition party announced on Thursday it will create a $100bn economy within a decade and re-establish ties with Israel - a major foreign policy shift - if it wins July 30 elections.

The MDC-T, which has re-energised under 40-year-old leader Nelson Chamisa, launched its election manifesto while the state broadcaster, which is closely aligned with the ruling party, provided rare live coverage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power in November when longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under pressure from the military and ruling party, has promised free and fair elections in a country with a history of disputed polls. This will be the first vote without Mugabe since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Both Mnangagwa and the opposition are pledging to improve the once-prosperous economy, which collapsed under Mugabe, and attract foreign investors put off by years of international sanctions over alleged human rights abuses.

The opposition promised a leaner government, more transparency and business-friendly laws.

Deepening political ties with Israel by opening an embassy there would mark an important shift for Zimbabwe, which enjoys close relations with the Palestinians, who have maintained a diplomatic mission in the southern African country since 1980.

The opposition said it wanted to get closer to Israel "for spiritual renewal."

Chamisa also pledged to re-engage the West, which has indicated that a free and fair election is a key step toward lifting sanctions.

"We will not look West or East, but we will look everywhere following the dollar," he said.

WATCH: Protesters overrun Caledon SAPS, torch two vehicles
