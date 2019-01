The Zimbabwe pastor and activist facing a charge of subversion has arrived at court and says the country's new government is behaving like that of former longtime leader Robert Mugabe.



Evan Mawarire faces 20 years in prison if convicted. He is among more than 600 people arrested this week amid protests against the government's dramatic fuel price increase. Gasoline in the economically shattered country is now the most expensive in the world.

Mawarire told reporters asking about his treatment by police: "Not very good. I could be better." The United States and others have warned against Zimbabwean security forces targeting activists for beatings.

The pastor adds that "I cannot tell you how heartbreaking it is. We thought we had a new country and a new way of doing things. None of what I am being accused of is what I have done at all."

Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.