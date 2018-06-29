 

Zimbabwe president says hand grenade caused rally blast

2018-06-29 13:12
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said a hand grenade was to blame for the election rally blast that killed two people last week, state media reported on Friday.

Mnangagwa, 75, narrowly avoided the explosion, which came weeks before the election on July 30, the first poll since the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

"You might be aware about the events that took place on Saturday when a hand grenade was thrown at me. But since you see me here that means I am now fine," Mnangagwa who was in Tanzania on a two-day visit was quoted as saying by the Herald newspaper.

"That was a minor incident, we are going to proceed with elections," he added.

The paper reported that Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who were injured in the blast, have been transferred to a hospital in South Africa. Their condition is described as stable.

Investigations are underway into the blast, but security agencies have declined to say if any arrests have been made.

Mnangagwa, who took power from Mugabe last November after a brief military take-over, has accused aggrieved supporters of Mugabe's wife Grace of being behind the attack.

About 50 people were injured in the blast which occurred as Mnangagwa left the podium after addressing supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party in Bulawayo, the country's second largest city.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt looks to monitor popular social media users

2018-06-29 13:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 