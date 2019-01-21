Zimbabwe returning to normal after week of turmoil, violence

Zimbabwe's capital is returning to normal Monday, after a week of turmoil in
which Zimbabweans protested dramatic fuel price hikes and government security
forces launched a crackdown in which 12 people were killed.
Most shops and businesses have reopened, although many people are stocking
up on food items in case the country faces further unrest.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to return to the country late
Monday, after announcing on Sunday that he will skip attending the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He is in Kazakhstan, after visiting
Russia last week.
Mnangagwa had been under growing pressure to return from a two-week overseas
visit as accounts emerged of abuses by security forces, including dozens of
people wounded by gunfire and others hunted down in their homes and severely
beaten. Zimbabwe has seen days of unrest since Mnangagwa made an announcement
more than doubling fuel prices that made the struggling country's gasoline the
most expensive in the world.
Indicating the severity of Zimbabwe's economic problems, South Africa
confirmed that it turned down Mnangagwa's request for a loan of $1.2 billion
recently. "We just don't have that kind of money," South African
treasury spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane told the broadcaster, eNCA.
Travesty of justice
Zimbabwe's courts are on Monday to hear two cases related to the
government's ongoing clampdown on dissent. The High Court will hear a challenge
to the government's suspension of internet services. Although internet service
has been restored after a nearly week-long blackout, social media outlets such
as Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook are still jammed. The government has said
its action is to prevent Zimbabweans from organising violent protests.
The blockade "has caused serious inconveniences, loss of business and
income, threats to life and the right to health care as people are not able to
access vital communication relating to their medication", said the court
application by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Media Institute of
Southern Africa, which urged the court to rule that the government should lift
its restrictions.
In a separate court case, the lawyer for activist and pastor Evan Mawarire
is trying to get him released on bail. In jail since Wednesday, he has been
charged with subversion against the government for which he faces 20 years in
jail if convicted. Mawarire had used social media to support peaceful protests
against the fuel price increases. The case against Mawarire is a "travesty
of justice" said his lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.
In the widespread crackdown, more than 600 people have been arrested of
which more than 400 have been denied bail, said Mtetwa.
When Mnangagwa tweeted Sunday that he would cut short his European trip and
to come back to Zimbabwe he didn't mention the violence, saying only that he is
returning "in light of the economic situation." He said his first
priority "is to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again."
At Davos, he planned to appeal for foreign investment and loans, but the
visit had been expected to be a challenge. His Davos visit a year ago came
shortly after he took over from longtime, repressive leader Robert Mugabe, a
move cheered by Zimbabweans and the international community.
But Mnangagwa has faced a year of troubles in which his administration
failed to improve the collapsed economy, narrowly won a disputed election and
violently put down anti-government protests.
The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference last week lamented the
government's "intolerant handling of dissent" and its failure to halt
economic collapse, concluding that "our country is going through one of
the most trying periods in its history."