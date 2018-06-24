Zimbabwe rules out state of emergency after blast at rally

Zimbabwe's presidential spokesperson is ruling out a state of emergency after an explosion at the president's campaign rally on Saturday that state media has called an assassination attempt.

George Charamba tells the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper that the historic July 30 election will go ahead as planned despite the blast that occurred shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a stadium crowd in Bulawayo.

At least 41 people were injured in the explosion that Mnangagwa said occurred just "inches" from him. He was unscathed and later pointed out he'd had numerous attempts on his life in the past.

No arrests have been reported.

Mnangagwa has vowed a credible election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure. Allegations of violence and fraud marked past votes.