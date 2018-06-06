PICS: Zimbabwe ruling party backers march for peace ahead of vote

What To Read Next

Activists from Zimbabwe's ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) Youth League cheer as they march for peace ahead of the July 30 general elections in Zimbabwe, June 6 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. ( File, AFP)

A small crowd of supporters of Zimbabwe's ruling party have marched for peace in the capital, a day after the opposition rallied thousands to demand electoral reforms.

Zimbabwe holds presidential elections on July 30. It will be the first vote without the participation of former leader Robert Mugabe since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The ruling Zanu-PF party, which has been accused of using violence and fraud in previous elections, called the march a departure from the past.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited Western countries to observe the election for the first time in nearly two decades.

Speakers on Wednesday criticised 40-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who has energised the MDC-T party and has been endorsed by an opposition party backed by Mugabe.

Activists from Zimbabwe's ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) Youth League cheer as they march for peace ahead of the July 30 general elections in Zimbabwe, June 6 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (File, AFP)

Activists from Zimbabwe's ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) Youth League cheer as they march for peace ahead of the July 30 general elections in Zimbabwe, June 6 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (File, AFP)

#Pictures: Zanu PF solidarity march

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.