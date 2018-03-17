 

Zim: Mnangagwa's neck tie fetches R177 768 at auction, reports say

2018-03-17 20:05
Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AP)

Victoria Falls – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's neck tie reportedly fetched $15 000 (R177 768) at an auction in Victoria Falls this week - during the country's  5th Edition of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Africa Roundtable.

According to NewsDay, the chairperson of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Tafadzwa Musarara, beat other bids, with the closet being $10 000.

Bids started at $1 000.

A Chronicle report said that the money would be donated to a local hospital in the resort town.

The roundtable was aimed at creating a forum of business, commerce and industry to work together in complementing government policy.

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 18 minutes ago
