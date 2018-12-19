 

Zimbabweans stock up in SA to beat inflation at home

2018-12-19 08:00

Bernard Chiguvare

Zimbabweans wait to load goods at a bus station in Johannesburg to take back to their home country for Christmas. (Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)

Zimbabweans wait to load goods at a bus station in Johannesburg to take back to their home country for Christmas. (Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As Christmas approaches, Zimbabweans in South Africa are preparing to send groceries to families battling inflation at home.

Inflation in Zimbabwe is at nearly 21% a year according to the latest statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

The July 30 elections after the fall of Robert Mugabe, who had ruled the country for close to four decades, were expected to bring a change to the economy. But six months later not much has changed for many households.

Many Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa are members of grocery clubs to which they contribute all year round. The clubs buy groceries in bulk, taking advantage of special offers in supermarkets, and at the end of November or in the first week of December the groceries are shared out. Some consumers save for Black Friday and ask employers to release them earlier from work or they take a day off for shopping.

Groceries often sent home include cooking oil, sugar, rice and washing powder.

According to Numbeo (a site where consumers around the world supply prices of goods), based on consumer information over the past 18 months, grocery prices were 26% lower in South Africa than in Zimbabwe.

Clubs get members out of 'tricky' situation

GroundUp found that the same 2-litre bottle of cooking oil cost R32.99 at Pick n Pay online in South Africa compared to R40.86 in Pick n Pay in Chiriedzi, 400km south of Harare. (Prices are based on the current black market exchange rate on the streets of Harare of R10 to 2.2 Zimbabwean bond.)

"December time we need to be home with our families, but the economic situation in Zimbabwe is tricky. So we decided to form a 50-member grocery club," says club member Hildah Chiyangwa. She says each member contributes R600 per month from January to November.

"First week of December we buy groceries worth R30 000," says Chiyangwa.

The group's members are all women, many of them domestic workers.

They were offered a discount of R1 230 after buying R30 000 worth of groceries from a wholesaler.

Chiyangwa says it is difficult to save R600 a month. But, she says, "once one joins the group, one has to abide by the rules".

High cost of transport

"I check special offers nearly every week in Shoprite. I buy non-perishable items. Prices of groceries in Zimbabwe are changing every time and I cannot afford those prices," says Noma Gombedza.

Gombedza has been doing this for more than five years.

Come December, some people send their groceries by malaicha (informal transporters), others use buses.

"Buying groceries in South Africa is the best option for Zimbabweans, but the cost of sending or taking them home is very high. The cost of a bag depends on weight. There is very little room for negotiation. The three bags I have already sent cost me R1 300 by malaicha," says Tsitsi Mhare.

Bus fares from Cape Town to Harare go up during the holidays. For most of the year Chihwa and Munenzva bus companies charge between R900 and R1 000 one-way, but during the festive season the ticket price rises to between R1 600 and R1 800.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  inflation  |  economy
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Madagascar begins voting in runoff presidential election

2018-12-19 08:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Taxi collision leaves 1 dead in Ballito
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
George 09:21 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 09:16 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 18 2018-12-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 