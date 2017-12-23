 

Zimbabwe's ex-army boss Chiwenga named Mnangagwa's deputy

2017-12-23 19:00
Constantino Chiwenga (Picture: AP)

Constantino Chiwenga (Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, as one of his two deputies in the ruling party, the presidency said.

Presidential press secretary George Charamba said in a statement, retired general Constantino Chiwenga and long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi were appointed as Mnangagwa's deputies in the Zanu-PF party "with immediate effect".

The party appointment is a first step in their elevation to state vice presidents. Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

Chiwenga retired this week, slightly over a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15 as internal feuding escalated in Zanu-PF over then president Mugabe's succession.

The takeover which the army said was targeting Mugabe's corrupt allies came days after the 93-year-old leader had fired then deputy Mnangagwa who has strong military ties and was widely tipped as the likely successor.

Mugabe's wife Grace had indicated interest in succeeding her husband.

The army's intervention was followed by mass street protests against Mugabe and a motion to impeach the veteran ruler who resigned in a letter to parliament as proceedings to recall him began.

The ruling Zanu-PF party then appointed Mnangagwa as Mugabe's replacement, leading to his inauguration as the country's president on November 24.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  constantino chiwenga  |  kembo mohadi  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French president reassures soldiers fighting in Niger

2017-12-23 19:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments

Sometimes the action going on in the crowd is better than on the field.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Top 10 most expensive football squads in Europe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 