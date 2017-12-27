 

Zimbabwe's ex-army boss, who ousted Mugabe, is the country's new VP - report

2017-12-27 15:23
File photo: Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during a past presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

File photo: Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during a past presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare — Zimbabwe's state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country's former military commander as one of his two vice presidents.

The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military's close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover.

The dramatic events forced longtime leader Robert Mugabe, then the world's oldest head of state, to resign after 37 years in power.

The Zimbabwe Herald newspaper is reporting that Mnangagwa has appointed former state security minister Kembo Mohadi as his other vice president.

Mnangagwa over the weekend appointed Chiwenga and Mohadi as vice presidents of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  constantino chiwenga  |  zimbabwe

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ex-footballer George Weah wins Liberian presidency

2017-12-27 14:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro
 

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs

We take a look at some famous men with impressive grooming routines.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 