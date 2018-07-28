 

Zimbabwe's Matabeleland massacre haunts Monday's elections

2018-07-28 12:00
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa. (File, AFP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thirty-four years later, Ellis Ndlovu still cannot bear to look at the tree in the schoolyard where Zimbabwean soldiers killed her son.

"They hung him with his legs up and then with his legs down and they were beating him," said Ndlovu, bent over and frail at 91. "They beat him until he died."

Her memories are stronger these days, with the approach of Monday's election in Zimbabwe. The reason: President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the leading candidate, is widely blamed for the army's brutal killings in Matabeleland, which left 10 000 to 20 000 civilians dead.

"I fear that they are going to elect somebody who may repeat the same act," said Ndlovu, speaking in the Ndebele language. "I blame the person who sent those people to kill my child."

The trauma of the Matabeleland massacres is still raw for survivors. Many say they cannot vote for Mnangagwa, who was state security minister at the time.

Days before the polls, Zimbabwe's elections look too close to call. The Ndebele people of Matabeleland, representing about 15% of registered voters, could be a decisive vote for the opposition.

Of all the scars from former leader Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule of Zimbabwe, the deepest is the Matabeleland killings. The army's Operation Gukurahundi - "the early rains that blow away the chaff," in the local Shona language - ran from 1983 through 1987, when the Fifth Brigade rampaged through the southwestern provinces of Matabeleland.

The residents of villages were rounded up and forced to attend all-night rallies for Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF. Community leaders were beaten and sometimes killed in front of the gatherings. Men, young and old, were forced to dig graves, then shot and buried in them. Survivors were forced to dance on top of the fresh graves, sometimes until the blood of the dead seeped through.

Some families were pushed into huts that were set on fire and they either burned to death or were shot dead when they tried to escape.

The Fifth Brigade consisted of 3 000 troops, virtually all ethnic Shona, who make up about 70% of Zimbabwe's population. The brigade received counter-insurgency training by North Korean advisers and was known as the elite praetorian guard of Mugabe, directly answerable to his office. Their arms and uniforms were different from the rest of the army, including their distinctive red berets.

With its prolonged, deadly campaign in Matabeleland, the Fifth Brigade was trying to stamp out rural support for anti-government rebels. Gukurahundi also was viewed by many as an attempt by Mugabe to weaken any opposition to his stated aim of a one-party state.

The army's campaign did not succeed in winning the Ndebele vote for Mugabe in the 1985 polls or succeeding elections. As Zimbabwe goes to the polls again, the Ndebele people of Matabeleland are still viewed as a solid vote against Zanu-PF and its presidential candidate, Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwean opposition politician David Coltart said enduring resentment across Matabeleland will be evident in the elections.

"What we need from Mnangagwa is an admission of what happened, an apology and communal reparations for the victims of that time," said Coltart. "I'm not convinced that prosecuting someone like Mnangagwa is going to heal our nation at this time."

Those at the head of the chain of command have not been held to account. Mugabe never accepted responsibility or apologized for the killings, but he did call them a "moment of madness."

Mnangagwa has also refused to accept responsibility and has opposed a new investigation, saying it would re-open old wounds. Perence Shiri, the head of the Fifth Brigade during the killings, rose in power to become the head of Zimbabwe's Air Force and now is the minister of agriculture, appointed by Mnangagwa.

The most authoritative report on the Matabeleland killings is "Breaking the Silence," published in 1997 by Zimbabwe's Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace and the Legal Resources Foundation, drawing on interviews with more than 1 000 people and many documents.

Much remains to be done to heal the scars of the killings, said Shari Eppel, the report's main author, who continues to do forensic research into the killings as director of the Solidarity Peace Trust.

At her office in Bulawayo, Eppel unwrapped canvas to reveal the skull and bones identified as the remains of a Gukurahundi victim, soon to be given a proper burial.

"Julius Mvulo Nyathi died in 1984, which was when the Fifth Brigade was deployed in Matabeleland South," Eppel said. "We heard that his arms and ankles were tied with wire and he was severely beaten by the Fifth Brigade, soldiers who came in uniforms with red berets and they accused him of being a dissident. ... He also had burning plastic dripped onto his legs and he was then dragged away."

"Nobody actually saw his death, but his body was found in the hills and he was buried in a shallow grave above a secondary school in Matopo district."

Eppel said many in Matabeleland say the region is haunted by "angry dead."

"The angry dead are the people buried in the wrong place and who haven't had the right rituals at the time of their murder and burial," said Eppel. She said hundreds of reburials are needed to assuage families: "People say these angry dead are the ones who make bad things happen in the family and the community, to keep reminding them; 'I'm in the wrong place, I need to come home.'"

Isaia Nkomo, 60, remains unsettled by the death of his brother, Simimba, 36 years ago.

"I was at work and my brother was at home. So they came and took him from our homestead and killed him in the bush," said Nkomo. "We still haven't located the place where he is."

His family, he said, is "not feeling well because we keep thinking about him. Other people's remains have been found and we are still looking for him. He might have been eaten by dogs or some other people removed him and put him somewhere else."

Nkomo said he will not vote for Mnangagwa or Zanu-PF.

"Voting for Mnangagwa, I can't do that because my brother was killed at that time by the people who currently want us to vote for them, those that are in power. I'd rather vote for someone in the opposition."

* To follow the latest on the Zimbabwe elections SIGN UP TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clinging to power in Africa via constitutional reforms

2018-07-28 10:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 27 2018-07-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 