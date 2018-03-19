 

Zim's economic recovery is an urgent priority, says UN as it backs 'free, fair, credible' polls in July

2018-03-19 10:36
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - The United Nations has voiced its support for a plan to hold elections in Zimbabwe in July.

The elections, which have not yet received a specific date, will be the first big test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa who became Zimbabwe's president in November after the military ousted Robert Mugabe, 93, who ruled for 37 years.

A statement by the UN Development Programme administrator Achim Steiner on Sunday said the election is a key aspect of the country's future.

"Noting elections are first and foremost for Zimbabweans, Mr Steiner welcomed President Mnangagwa's election pledge for a credible and peaceful election as an important milestone for a successful transition," the statement said.

"UNDP is committed to continue supporting the preparatory process for the election and economic recovery efforts," it added.

Last month, Morgan Tsvangirai, one of Mugabe's most prominent opponents, passed away at the age of 65.

That death was seen as a significant blow for opposition parties that will try to beat the ruling ZANU–PF party of Mnangagwa.

Ahead of the July elections, about 5.4 million voters have been registered in a country-wide Biometric Voter Registration process, started in October last year.

Economic recovery

During his visit, the UN envoy also emphasised the need for the government of Zimbabwe to get the economy going.

"It is clear from my discussions with the president and other government officials that jumpstarting Zimbabwe's economic recovery is an urgent priority and we commend steps being taken by the government in terms of policy and legal reforms to improve the ease of doing business," Steiner said.

The economy was collapsing at the end of Mugabe's rule with high inflation and unemployment rates across the country.

Mugabe, a hero of the African independence movement who fought to free Zimbabwe from British rule, was accused of mismanaging the nation's once-thriving economy to the point of collapse.

Economic issues were made worse after Mugabe seized thousands of commercial farms owned by whites.

To kickstart the economy, Mnangagwa wants to attract more foreign investors, however, some are cautious about doing business with Zimbabwe, which is rich in gold, platinum, and other minerals.

Economic recovery was one of the promises Mnangagwa made when he took office, promising change and progressive steps towards a more democratic future, after 37 years of Mugabe's iron-fisted rule

Read more on:    un  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Burundi sets May 17 for vote on contested reforms

2018-03-19 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Life Esidimeni hearings - Moseneke determines compensation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 