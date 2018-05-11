Zim's Mnangagwa: 'Heads to roll in Cabinet soon after elections'

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly promised to wield the axe on under-performing ministers soon after the watershed elections expected before the end of August.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa said that under-performing ministers in his cabinet would be fired should he become victorious in the upcoming polls.

Mnangagwa said this during his recent state visit to Qatar this week.

He also said that he was planning on reforming the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and would not tolerate any form of corruption, as it was no longer "business as usually" in his administration.

"My administration is not going to tolerate any corruption at whatever level – zero tolerance to corruption! To do this, my administration requires the support of other institutions; the police, the anti-corruption commission, the Judiciary and the National Prosecuting Authority. We are in the process of making them pull in the same direction. I have no doubt that immediately after elections, many heads will roll," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

This came a few days after the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa hit out at the president, saying he was not different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said that Mnangagwa and his administration were not a new dispensation.

"They (Mnangagwa government) are busy lying that they are a new dispensation, but how does the old become new?

"Who baptised him? He can't solve our problems because we will not separate (him from Mugabe); they are twins in destroying the country," Chamisa was quoted as saying.