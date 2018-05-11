 

Zim's Mnangagwa: 'Heads to roll in Cabinet soon after elections'

2018-05-11 07:03
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly promised to wield the axe on under-performing ministers soon after the watershed elections expected before the end of August.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa said that under-performing ministers in his cabinet would be fired should he become victorious in the upcoming polls.

Mnangagwa said this during his recent state visit to Qatar this week.

He also said that he was planning on reforming the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and would not tolerate any form of corruption, as it was no longer "business as usually" in his administration.

"My administration is not going to tolerate any corruption at whatever level – zero tolerance to corruption! To do this, my administration requires the support of other institutions; the police, the anti-corruption commission, the Judiciary and the National Prosecuting Authority. We are in the process of making them pull in the same direction. I have no doubt that immediately after elections, many heads will roll," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

This came a few days after the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa hit out at the president, saying he was not different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said that Mnangagwa and his administration were not a new dispensation. 

"They (Mnangagwa government) are busy lying that they are a new dispensation, but how does the old become new?

"Who baptised him? He can't solve our problems because we will not separate (him from Mugabe); they are twins in destroying the country," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Chamisa, Kenya dam burst, Dhlakama

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Media24 editors discuss the road to the polls
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 