 

Zim's Nelson Chamisa: 'I helped Kagame turn Rwanda's economy around'

2018-05-29 18:02
Paul Kagame. (File, AP)

Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change party leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly claimed to have helped Rwandan leader Paul Kagame to turn around his country's economy which had been battered by a gruesome genocide in 1994.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chamisa told his supporters at a rally in Beitbridge over the weekend that he had helped the Rwandese leader turn his country around during his time as Zimbabwe's minister of information and communication technology (ICT) between 2009- 2013.

"Look what my brother Paul Kagame is doing for his country. I helped him on his ICT policy, on how to turn around the country when we met in Geneva, Switzerland and he was happy with my presentation. He asked and enquired about me from former president Robert Mugabe and he told him that I belonged to his party Zanu-PF, but I told him there and there that I belong to MDC party led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai. So Kagame is doing a wonderful job for his country because he is planning from a local level, and because of that, Rwanda has never been the same, it has changed completely," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa said that  his party if elected to rule, would transform the economy before the next elections in 2023.

Zimbabwe was expected to go to the polls before the end of August, with the European Union saying it was ready to deploy its observers to country for the first time in 16 years.

This was after the bloc and Zimbabwe's government signed a memorandum on Monday outlining guidelines for election monitors.

 

