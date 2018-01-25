Zim's new leader gives ministers to end of February to declare assets - reports

Harare – President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has issued a directive to all senior state employees, including government ministers, to declare their assets before the end of February, reports say.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, chief secretary to the president and cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said in a statement that the directive was aimed at building a transparent, clean and working government.

But a New Zimbabwe.com report said that opposition parties and civil society movements had moved to slam the directive, saying that it meant nothing as the government "has had similar initiatives but have not been respected".

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti said that there were many other deadlines that the government had not met in the past.

The party's spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: "There are so many deadlines that we can't keep and we hope they can meet and keep this one. Their wealth must be in line with their tax payments."

Meanwhile, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngaruvhume, challenged Mnangagwa, saying he should declare his own assets first in order to be taken seriously.

Ngaruvhume said that the president should among other things declare all of his assets that included his "interests in the mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo".

Social media users also expressed their views on the mandatory declaration of assets.

While some praised the government move, others raised questions about its implementation.

