 

Zimbabwe pastor Evan Mawarire sues police for $65 000 – report

2018-06-07 19:54
Zimbabwean cleric Evan Mawarire, wrapped in the Zimbabwean National flag, recording an instalment of his #ThisFlag video series.(Jekesai Njikizana, AFP)

Zimbabwean cleric Evan Mawarire, wrapped in the Zimbabwean National flag, recording an instalment of his #ThisFlag video series.(Jekesai Njikizana, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire has reportedly "filed a $65 000 lawsuit against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for unlawful arrest and detention at the height of his anti-government protests last year".

According to NewsDay, Mawarire filed the summons on Tuesday this week.

Mawarire, who is head of a small church in Harare, shot to prominence two years ago when he posted a video to Facebook of himself draped in the Zimbabwe flag, voicing his frustrations about the economic hardships and hopelessness facing many Zimbabweans.

Mawarire helped organise a massive stay-at-home protest in July 2016, which shut down towns and cities across the country.

He was arrested and detained but later freed.

The state pressed fresh charges against him last February on his return from exile in the US. For his trial, the state relied heavily on the Facebook videos.

At least four witnesses were lined up to testify against him - with one of the witnesses likening him to Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram -  before the case was eventually struck off the role on technicalities.

NewsDay said that Mawarire cited Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, Detective Inspector Edmore Runganga and a Detective Inspector Phiri, as respondents.

In his court papers, the world renowned pastor said that during the course of his arrest, he was unable to perform his church duties, and this led to a loss of income.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    #thisflag  |  evan mawarire  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt repatriates stolen ancient artifacts from France

2018-06-07 19:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters overrun Caledon SAPS, torch two vehicles
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:21 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Hermanus 19:17 PM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 