 

Zim's pill-popping president has 'bad cold': spokesperson

2018-07-22 16:36
Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe (AP)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fighting off "a bad cold", hence his use of medication, his spokesperson said, after pictures of the president taking pills at a rally went viral last week.

"Even the President lives under the same weather just like you and me – they are also susceptible to cold," spokesperson George Charamba told the state-run Herald

On the mend

"The President is back in form and that is why he is back on his campaign trail," Charamba added.

On Tuesday, the president was photographed sealing a packet of tablets during a rally in the northern town of Chinhoyi, New Zimbabwe reported. 

The photo raised speculation online that the 75-year-old might be taking strain on the gruelling campaign trail ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls on July 30. Since the picture emerged, the president has held three major rallies in Kadoma, Mutare and Marondera. 

The health of Mnangagwa's predecessor, 94-year-old Robert Mugabe, was always a subject of intense speculation while Mugabe was in power. 

Colds kill 12

Several intense cold spells have gripped Zimbabwe in recent weeks. At least 12 people have died from colds and influenza this winter, and nearly 800 000 have fallen ill, according to official figures cited by Zimbabwe's Health Times website.

