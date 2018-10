Zimbabwe's former cabinet ministers, who were reassigned to the ruling Zanu-PF party's headquarters last month, are reportedly set to undergo training in China and the sub-region to learn how other political parties relate to government.

According to Daily News, Zanu-PF’s secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the development, saying that the Zanu-PF party stalwarts were expected to exchange notes with other fraternal movements, which included the ANC.

"The party will be visiting a number of sister parties to compare notes as to how they relate to government. There are a number of these. They include of course the ANC of South Africa, the communist party of China, the MPLA of Angola, Frelimo of Mozambique and there are a number of them across the globe who are fraternal parties, we want to learn from them as well, as to see how they are functioning," Moyo was quoted as saying.

The state-owned Herald newspaper reported last month that several ministers who did not make the cut into Zimbabwe's new cabinet were deployed to the ruling Zanu-PF headquarters on a full-time basis.

Moyo was quoted at the time as saying that at least 11 departments of the party were now expected to be managed by full-time employees who included ex-ministers.

The ruling party heavyweights were earning salaries equivalent to government ministers.

