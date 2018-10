Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF has reportedly readmitted back into the party, former secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and ex-war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda, almost four years after they were expelled by former president Robert Mugabe.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the development.

The two were readmitted together with another party loyalist, South African based Chenjerai Kangausaru.

Their readmission came a few weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly instructed the party to mend relations with former party stalwarts who were axed by Mugabe.

Mutasa, former vice president Joice Mujuru, former Zanu-PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo as well other top party officials were expelled from the party on various charges, including plotting to topple Mugabe in 2014, AFP reported.

The trio went on to form the Zimbabwe Peoples First, but things didn't work out for them resulting in a major party infighting that saw Mujuru leaving to form another political party.

Didymus Mutasa and Joice Mujuru (File: AFP)

It remained unclear whether Mujuru would rejoin her former party after reports in recent weeks suggested that her new party, the National People's Party (NPP), was on the verge of collapse, as a number of senior party leaders resigned after the party failed to impress in the just ended polls.

A Herald report said that Zanu-PF was still processing applications for a number of other expelled members, including Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri, Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe.

The report said that a determination would be announced in due course.