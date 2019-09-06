 

BREAKING | Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died. He was 95. 

According to ZimLive, the news was confirmed by two sources. He died in a hospital in Singapore on Friday morning. 

According to The Mirror, Human Rights Watch Southern African director Dewa Mavhinga revealed that credible family sources said the former leader had died.

BBC News also confirmed Mugabe's death. 

Mugabe served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017. 

Tributes started pouring in on Friday morning. 

Fadzayi Mahere, Zimbabwe's Education, Sport, Art and Culture Secretary, tweeted: "Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe. My response to your passing is complicated. I’m going to write a long piece. However, for now, deepest condolences to his family."

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter:


This is a developing story. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

