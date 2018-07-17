 

10 quotes from Obama's Mandela lecture

2018-07-17 17:20
Former US president Barack Obama and his step-grandmother Sarah Obama (Picture: AFP)

Former US president Barack Obama and his step-grandmother Sarah Obama (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Barack Obama delivers Mandela centenary address in Joburg

2018-07-17 14:00

Former US president Barack Obama is scheduled to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg where a crowd of about 9 000 people is expected.WATCH

1. "Let me start with a correction. I am a very good dancer."

2. "More and more peoples, having witnessed the horrors of totalitarians, the repeated mass slaughters of the 20th century began to embrace a new vision for the world, a new idea. One based on self-determination but also on the principles of democracy and rule of law and civil rights. And the inherent dignity of every single individual."

3. "...through his sacrifice and unwavering leadership, and perhaps most of all through his moral example, Mandela and the movement he led would come to signify something larger. He came to embody the universal aspirations of dispossessed people all around the world."

4. "During the last decades of the 20th century, the progressive democracy Nelson Mandela represented in many ways set the terms of the international debate."

5. "It is in part because of the failures of governments and powerful elites to squarely address the failures and shortcomings of this international order that we now see much of the world threatening to return to an older, a more dangerous, a more brutal way of doing business."

6. "We have to start by admitting that whatever laws may have existed on the books, whatever wonderful pronouncements existed in constitutions, whatever nice words were spoken these last decades at international conferences or in the halls of the United Nations, the previous structures of power and privilege and injustice and exploitation never completely went away."

7. "It is a plain fact that racial discrimination still exists both in the United Nations and in South Africa."

8. "The politics of resentment and fear and retrenchment began to appeal. And that kind of politics is now on the move."

9. "On Madiba's 100th birthday, we now stand at a crossroads. A moment in time at which two very different visions of humanity's future compete for the hearts and the minds of citizens around the world. Two different stories, two different narratives about who we are and who we should be."

10. "I believe in Nelson Mandela's vision. I believe in a vision shared by Ghandi and King and Abraham Lincoln. I believe in a vision of equality and justice and freedom and multi-racial democracy built on the premise that all people are created equal and they're endowed by our Creator certain inalienable rights. And I believe that a world governed by such principles is possible and that it can achieve more peace and more cooperation and pursuit of a common good."

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Obama and active citizenship: Why his Mandela address matters

2018-07-17 10:26

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian is known for her over-the-top lifestyle and crazy spending habits. This may be a little extreme though…

 

Paws

10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 