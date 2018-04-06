 

10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma

2018-04-06 05:46

Jeanette Chabalala in Durban

Jacob Zuma (File, Netwerk24)

Jacob Zuma (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After years of asking for it, former president Jacob Zuma's day in court has finally arrived.

The former president is expected to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on corruption charges.  

- Follow the Live Update

Here are 10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma.  

1. The DA has been fighting for nine years for Zuma to have his day in court in connection with the so-called "spy tapes" saga, which it says has amounted to R10m in litigation costs.

2. For years it was said that Zuma is facing 783 charges but "783" is the number payments his former adviser Schabir Shaik made to him. 

3. The former president is only facing 16 charges, while his co-accused in the case, arms deal manufacturer Thint, is facing two charges, making it an 18-charge indictment.

4. Zuma's charges were withdrawn in the High Court in Durban on April 7, 2009, just before he was sworn in for his first term as South Africa's president.

5. In April 2009, then National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mokotedi Mpshe decided not to prosecute Zuma after transcripts of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka surfaced, which according to Mpshe showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.   

READ: 'The reality is that Jacob Zuma should find himself in jail' - Andrew Feinstein

6. Zuma's legal representative Advocate Kemp J Kemp, SC, made an about-turn at the Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2017 and said that he believed that the NPA had erred in its decision to drop the charges against Zuma.  

7. After Zuma made representations to the NPA, embattled NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced that the charges against him would be reinstated. Zuma would be prosecuted for one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

8. The State has narrowed down the list of witnesses in the Zuma case to 207. However, Shaik – who was convicted for the alleged payments between Zuma and Thint – is not on the list, which has been seen by News24.

9. A group of religious, business and political leaders have since come out and called for the people of South Africa to support Zuma when he appears in court.

10: The formal proceedings will start by 09:30 on Friday morning. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  zuma corruption trial

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance alive

2018-04-04 08:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mam' Winnie's Brandfort neighbours mourn her death
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Data Scientist

Cape Town
MPC Recruitment Group (CPT)
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Xamarin Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects (PTY) LTD
R540 000.00 - R780 000.00 Per Year

Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R700 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 