Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on corruption charges. Here are 10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma.



1. The DA has been fighting for nine years for Zuma to have his day in court in connection with the so-called "spy tapes" saga, which it says has amounted to R10m in litigation costs.

2. For years it was said that Zuma is facing 783 charges but "783" is the number payments his former adviser Schabir Shaik made to him.

3. The former president is only facing 16 charges, while his co-accused in the case, arms deal manufacturer Thales, is facing two charges, making it an 18-charge indictment.



4. Zuma's charges were withdrawn in the Durban High Court in 2009.

5. In April 2009, then National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mokotedi Mpshe decided not to prosecute Zuma after transcripts of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka surfaced, which according to Mpshe showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.

READ: 'The reality is that Jacob Zuma should find himself in jail' - Andrew Feinstein

6. Zuma's legal representative Advocate Kemp J Kemp, SC, made an about-turn at the Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2017 and said that he believed that the NPA had erred in its decision to drop the charges against Zuma.

7. After Zuma made representations to the NPA, embattled NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced that the charges against him would be reinstated. Zuma would be prosecuted for one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

8. The State has narrowed down the list of witnesses in the Zuma case to 207. However, Shaik – who was convicted for the alleged payments between Zuma and Thint – is not on the list, which has been seen by News24.

9. On appearing in the Durban High Court in March, Zuma's legal team said he will seek a review of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams' decision that there was no reason for him not to stand trial on 16 corruption charges. Zuma was supposed to make representations to the NPA on this by May 15, but failed to do so.



10. On Tuesday, Abrahams turned down Zuma's request for more time.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter