10 top priorities in new NDPP Shamila Batohi's inbox

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed advocate Shamila Batohi as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Batohi will have a tough time ahead restoring the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to its former capacity to prosecute without fear or favour. Here are ten top priorities that she should tackle. 1. Rebuilding the credibility of the NPA
There
is no doubt that the
NPA is a broken
organisation, particularly in the eyes of the public.
The new NDPP will have to restore the
country's faith in the institution and this will come with restoring
credibility. Justice has to be seen to be done.
Advocate Shamila
Batohi will have to lead by example. She should start work at 06:00 on
the first day she can, as soon as her notice period at the International
Criminal Court (ICC) expires, and be prepared to cancel her December
holiday plans to get to grips with the intricacies of her new job. She
should also continue that work ethic throughout her term to justify the
salary she will earn but more importantly, to earn the respect of the
employees of the NPA. Each of the candidates acknowledged in their
interviews that they would have to fix a broken organisation and that is
now Batohi's obligation – to rebuild it and turn it around. READ: Introducing Shamila Batohi - the country's first female NPA boss
The
new NPA boss must strengthen the independence of the organisation by
moving to have it defined as a constitutional entity with its own
accounting officer, so it does not have to report to the Minister of
Justice.
2. Healing the rifts
One of the
most critical jobs of the new NDPP will be to unify the organisation and
rid it of those individuals who are toxic. She needed to make a speedy,
public declaration that the NPA is an independent organisation, free of
influence, and acknowledge and own the problems that have damaged the
institution – and she did so.
She will also have to make it very
clear that there is no room for politicking within the NPA and that it
will not be tolerated. Public servants should be apolitical and if any
prosecutors feel differently, they should leave.
The new NDPP
should go on a roadshow to the various DPP offices around the country to
reassure those people who are trying to do their jobs that they can do
so, and to build morale.
She will also have to try and attract all
those qualified, capable prosecutors who were squeezed out over the
past few years, back in to the NPA. This means offering jobs to all
those experienced prosecutors who went into private practice or to
auditing firms.
3. Improve investigations by working with the police
The
relationship between the NPA, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and other
law enforcement agencies has been damaged over the past few years as a
result of abuse and in-fighting.
Batohi will have to be an active
leader in the police and security cluster and must have a good
relationship with the heads of the SA Police Service and the Hawks etc.
It
is only with a strong working relationship between prosecutors and
investigators that there will be successful prosecutions in court. The
leadership must meet regularly to deal with the blockages in the system
and the NDPP will have to get the others on board.
4. Quick wins in state capture cases
In
the wake of the announcement that the Estina dairy farm charges are
being withdrawn, it is absolutely crucial that
the NPA is seen to act on
state capture cases. This means going after the low-hanging fruit and
getting some quick wins.
Batohi must attend the Zondo
commission of inquiry into state capture and look at what is coming out
of the Nugent inquiry into the South African Revenue Service. Plenty of
evidence is tumbling out at both hearings that can be converted into
prima facie cases following quick investigations. Now is the time to
show results, not to throw the book at individuals with protracted,
drawn-out technicalities.
If the NPA goes after the low-hanging
fruit, they could have successful prosecutions by February or March.
Those individuals will start to sing like canaries and sell out the
bigger players in exchange for Section 105A plea deals.
The NPA
Act also allows outsourcing to private counsel. If necessary, the NPA
should pull in top advocates to ensure these cases are watertight rather
than overburdening the few prosecutors that have the capability to try
these complex, commercial crimes. All of this would require a new,
strong leader of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit.
5. The Zuma case
The
prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma has been one of the most
controversial and divisive cases in the NPA's history. It is arguably
the case that has most damaged the organisation which makes it
absolutely crucial that it is handled properly now.
The
prosecuting team must be properly resourced and must have the full
support and protection of the new NDPP. The prosecution must be done by
the book and to the very best standards so that it cannot be
questioned.
6. Review controversial cases - Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg prosecution, Cato Manor
Batohi
is inheriting a pile of controversial cases that will have to be
reviewed because the original decisions to either prosecute or not to do
so, were taken by former NDPPs whose credibility is in question. This
means that she must look at these cases again to ensure that decisions
were not taken with ulterior motives or with undue influence.
For
example, she should reconsider the prosecution of former SARS
executives Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg to determine whether
there is indeed a solid case against them. Similarly, she should also
review the racketeering charges in the contentious Cato Manor case.
Those
decisions were taken by former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba
and Batohi's predecessor Shaun Abrahams and there must be clarity on
whether they were done for political expediency.
7. The Jiba factor
Jiba's shadow has long loomed large over the NPA and the new NDPP has to rid the organisation of that influence.
Batohi
must carefully watch the Mokgoro inquiry into Jiba's fitness to hold
office, as well as the General Council of the Bar's bid to have her
struck off of the roll of advocates.
She will have to closely
examine the influence Jiba has had on the institution and the
factionalism that has permeated throughout the NPA. The NDPP must also
seriously reconsider reinstated charges of perjury against Jiba which
Abrahams curiously withdrew.
Batohi must also urge the president
to shake up the top leadership layer of the NPA, which has become too
complacent and too tainted by internal shenanigans.
8. Organised crime
The
NPA has to get a proper handle on organised crime and convicting the
responsible kingpins. It's not good enough for low-ranking lieutenants
to be found guilty and sent to jail – the bosses need to face justice
and that can only happen with strong evidence and clever, committed
prosecutors.
It is a veritable war zone in Cape Town at the moment
with gang violence and hits being carried out left, right and centre,
and there has to be a strong message that those responsible will be held
accountable. No more greasing of palms for dockets to disappear.
9. A skills audit
The
new NDPP must immediately order a full skills audit within the NPA to
find out what qualifications and capabilities reside within the
institution.
She also has to establish what vacancies there are,
and people must be moved to where they are most needed. At rural courts,
there must be enough qualified prosecutors to upskill the juniors and
mentor them and the aspirant prosecutors training course must be pushed
again, with an emphasis on ethics and integrity.
Top junior
candidates must also be recruited so that it becomes prestigious to join
the prosecuting authority rather than private law firms.
10. Specialised areas of focus
One
of the biggest victims of the capture of the NPA over the past few
years has been around specialised skill areas, such as extraditions and
sexual offences. These require the ability to understand technical
nuances in the law and constitutionality, and the competency on various
levels just isn't there anymore.
According to experts, there is a
shocking inability to understand the intricacies involved, particularly
in cases of mutual legal assistance which could be crucial in state
capture cases, specifically relating to the Guptas. The new NDPP should
consider putting an outside counsel on retainer for specialised cases,
or developing specific units to deal with these.
The NPA's
approach to sexual violence cases and crimes against women needs a full
review and Batohi is perfectly placed to give this serious attention.