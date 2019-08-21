ANALYSIS: Arms deal judgment unlikely to reopen Mbeki-era prosecutions

Somewhere in
Pretoria, under a tree at the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) head office,
stands a shipping container filled to the brim with documents implicating
politicians, businessmen and civil servants in corruption.
The
corruption relates to what we today call the "arms deal" – a
transaction of about R70bn between the ANC-led South African government and
several European armaments manufacturers concluded in the late 1990s to
purchase warships, fighter jets, submarines and helicopters for the defence
force.
If you go to
Simon's Town in the Western Cape, you will see some of the warships and
submarines; unused, ageing and redundant. The jets are used once a year to
provide pomp to the State of the Nation ceremony at Parliament.
The arms
deal is the original sin that poisoned the well; of the ANC and of South
Africa. It was the moment the struggle for justice and equality lost its moral
compass and comrades traded their consciences for Mercedes-Benzes.
We are
haunted by the unfinished business of the arms deal, two decades after former
president Thabo Mbeki and several of his ministers, including Joe Modise,
Trevor Manuel and Alec Erwin, signed off on the single largest expenditure in
the country's history at the time.
On
Wednesday, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo reopened the chapter when he
set aside the findings of Judge Willie Seriti, recently retired from the
Supreme Court of Appeal. Seriti found no corruption in the transaction, despite
the fact that Schabir Shaik and Tony Yengeni had already been convicted on
charges relating to the arms deal.
And there
was much more. That shipping container, built up by the now-defunct Scorpions
over years, contains documents about millions of rands flowing to the ANC,
middlemen like Fana Hlongwane and Tony Georgiades, and Chippy Shaik, head of
procurement at the time of the transaction.
It is now
safe to say that Seriti's inquiry was a whitewash and probably designed to be
that way from the start, when former president Jacob Zuma – who himself
benefited from a R500 000 bribe paid to him by French arms company Thales via
Shaik – appointed Seriti.
Compared to
the gravitas and level of questioning on display at the Zondo commission,
Seriti's was a sweetheart inquiry with no intention to get to the depths of the
arms deal rot.
It is
impossible to imagine him escaping untainted from this.
Mlambo had
harsh words for the commission: witnesses weren't properly questioned, key
players weren't confronted and Seriti and his commission ignored findings by
foreign agencies in Germany and the United Kingdom.
Of course,
it suited all sides of the ANC very well to let the arms deal slip, because
pretty much every faction you can think of and the party itself was implicated.
That
possibly explains why the Mbeki faction didn't fight terribly hard against the
dissolution of the Scorpions after Zuma's election as ANC president at
Polokwane in 2007. It suited both camps to bury the arms deal and shut the
shipping container's doors.
Mlambo has
now reopened the case and, by extension, the shipping containers at the NPA,
now headed by Advocate Shamila Batohi, who has enough work of her own to give
attention to 20-year-old files.
I doubt
whether the Hawks or the NPA will invigorate some of the forgotten arms deal
prosecutions. We have moved on to the next big chapter of grand corruption
called state capture and the country is waiting anxiously for Batohi to make
her first move.
But what
Mlambo's judgment has done is to remove the whitewashing of history by a
commission that was never set up to find the truth.