ANALYSIS: 'Inept and negligent' Mkhwebane causing serious damage to her office

"The Public Protector has immense power, but with that power
comes great responsibility. If she fails, as she did in this case (to execute
her duties), she must take full responsibility." – Judge Ronel Tolmay from
the Gauteng High Court, in paragraph 28 of the cost order judgment.
The credibility and reputation of
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was on Thursday dealt another blow when the
Gauteng High Court made a personal costs order against her – the second in as
many weeks.
Last week the Constitutional
Court agreed that Mkhwebane should be held personally liable for a part of the
costs related to the SA Reserve Bank matter after the lower court previously
found the same. On Thursday the High Court concurred with the country's apex
court in the Estina dairy matter and declared that Mkhwebane "failed
completely to execute her constitutional duties".
She will now have to fork out
hundreds of thousands of rands from her own pocket in terms of both matters,
SARB and Estina.
Thursday's judgment is the latest
in a string of high-profile defeats for the Public Protector, all of which have
not only diminished her own reputation, but that of the office that she
occupies. Under her predecessor – whose tenure was not without its faults or
controversy – the Public Protector assumed the role that the authors of the
Constitution envisaged but which was not realised under the first two occupants
of the office.
Thuli Madonsela, who was
succeeded by Mkhwebane, was visibly and fiercely independent and effectively
challenged political authority. The Constitutional Court twice supported her
convictions in matters that had far-reaching consequences for the country's
democracy, first in the Nkandla matter and secondly in the state capture
matter.
Mkhwebane though has – with the
support of the EFF – entered the political arena and challenged political
opponents even though a succession of courts have signalled warnings about
legal strategy and judgement.
Tolmay's decision on Thursday is
the continuation of a theme around Mkhwebane that has now become the standard
narrative: she is incompetent, does not understand her role and flouts laws.
In both the recent Constitutional
Court judgment as well as the High Court judgment the role and importance of
the Public Protector's office in the democratic architecture is explained and
reinforced. The importance of this role, the courts explained, is that there is
a higher burden on her office to act in good faith and in accordance with the
law.
If the Public Protector does not,
the penalty should be severe because the integrity of that office must be
protected.
Tolmay did not hold back in her
judgment.
"The failures and
dereliction of duty by the Public Protector in the Estina matter are manifold.
They speak to her failure to execute her duties in terms of the Constitution
and the Public Protector Act. In my view her conduct in this matter is far
worse, and more lamentable, than set out in the Reserve Bank matter,"
Tolmay says.
This is so because the SARB – as
well as Absa – had the means to challenge her report and to ensure justice. But
in the Estina matter those who were prejudiced were the poor and vulnerable –
the very people she is supposed to defend and champion.
Mkhwebane, who has demonstrated a
singular focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister
Pravin Gordhan, "turned a blind eye, did not consult with them and did not
investigate the numerous irregularities that occurred…"
Those irregularities refer to the
conduct of Ace Magashule's provincial government in the Free State.
"Her conduct during the
entire investigation constitutes gross negligence. She failed completely to
execute her constitutional duties…" Tolmay finds.
Mkhwebane argued her limited
investigation is due to limited resources. But the court found her arguments
have no merit and that she attempted to "defend the indefensible".
"Her inability to comprehend
and accept the inappropriateness of her proposed remedial action constitutes
ineptitude… the Public Protector failed the people of this country in the way
she dealt with the investigation of the Estina dairy project."
And even though she argued that
her office did not have enough resources to conduct a proper investigation, she
still engaged to separate sets of legal counsel to argue her case in the
country's courts. This cost a lot of money "and showed a total disregard
for the taxpayers".
The court – not for the first
time – has found Mkhwebane failed in her duties in terms of the law, that her
conduct constitutes gross negligence and ineptitude and that she disregards
taxpayers.
She has now caused significant
damage to the office of the Public Protector. A full parliamentary inquiry
cannot be far off.