ANALYSIS: Malema, the EFF and a history of violence

The
EFF and its leadership, including and particularly Julius Malema, are difficult
to deal and engage with.
They're violent, anarchic and
populist.
They more often than not resort
to insults and invective when challenged, use racist language when attacking
those who criticise them and use inflammatory language in their rhetoric. Their
vocabulary is peppered with quasi-military language and faux revolutionary
terms, words and phrases.
The party's structure is modelled
on an autocratic and despotic system of command and control. Malema is styled
as a "commander-in-chief" (a position reserved for the head of state
as commander of all armed forces), the party's top structure meeting as a "war
council" (which evokes memories of Asian resistance and revolution) and
supporters are referred to as "ground forces" (an obvious military
term).
Its very name is associated with
violence: the Economic Freedom Fighters. The party's members wear red berets –
headgear associated with the military – and have adopted red uniforms as their
clothing of choice.
It should therefore come as no
surprise that the way in which they engage with journalists would wind up in
court, as it did on Monday, when the Equality Court in Pretoria heard a
complaint by the SA National Editor's Forum (Sanef) and five senior journalists
and editors about Malema and his supporters.
Sanef, and journalists Adriaan
Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Max du Preez, Ranjeni Munusamy and Barry Bateman are
asking the court to interdict Malema and the EFF from intimidating, harassing,
threatening or assaulting any journalist. They are also asking the court to
interdict Malema and the EFF from publishing any personal information of any
journalist. And it is asking the court in both instances to prevent Malema and
the EFF from openly or tacitly endorsing such actions by its supporters or
followers.
Malema and the EFF are known for
their threatening and violent language and behaviour towards journalists and
others who differ from them – or who look different from them. Their MPs have
assaulted a journalist and parliamentary staff, they have been physically
ejected from the National Assembly chamber on countless occasions and their
posture, approach and philosophy are violent.
Advocate Daniel Berger SC, on
behalf of Sanef and the journalists, argued that Malema and the EFF have
created a "toxic" environment for journalists and that Malema's
statements need to be accepted at face value. In the real world, Berger told
the court, words have consequences.
His statements, Berger repeatedly
told the court, amount to "a call to violence". It started long
before he declared that journalists should be treated as politicians. "What
Malema is saying is that if they (journalists) don't write what he likes they
will continue to call them out as they have been doing. If that happens
journalists will be fair game and the abuse and harassment will continue,
because they are regarded as politicians…"
Berger rejected Malema's
assertion that neither he nor the EFF can be held responsible for the
actions of their supporters or followers. Malema and the EFF should foresee
that their words can have consequences. "Malema and the EFF have done
nothing to dissuade their supporters from making threats and harassing
journalists," Berger said, before he told the court of the trauma suffered
by threats made against Munusamy.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC,
who has become the EFF's go-to man in recent times, argued that not only does
Sanef not have locus standi to bring any complaint to the court, the complainants
have failed to locate the matter under the Equality Act, and that the
application should fail on those grounds alone.
But he also started to argue that
journalists themselves are complicit in the creation of the "toxicity"
that Berger referred to because of many scribes' bias towards Ramaphosa and
Pravin Gordhan. Journalists, Ngcukaitobi contended, are too deferential to the "new
dawn". This means they may be engaged at a political level.
He will conclude his arguments on
Tuesday but it is already clear that this matter could become a seminal issue
in the evolving case law on what constitutes hate speech, how the murky world
of social media and politics intersect and whether political leaders can be
held accountable for the actions of their supporters.