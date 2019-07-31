ANALYSIS: Mdluli's conviction brings closure in the case that ripped apart the NPA

For over a decade, an old murder docket lay forgotten
in a safe in an East Rand police station. Someone had neglected to clean it
out. The docket gathered dust, as a family hoped and waited for justice.
Then one day in 2009, as the top management of the
police service was waging a calculated and destructive internal battle, the
docket was rediscovered, dusted off, leaked to the media, revived and taken to
court.
On Tuesday this week, former head of crime intelligence
Richard Mdluli was convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on the
basis of that 1999 murder docket, 20 years after it was first opened.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli and his
co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and
assault of Oupa Ramogibe. Crucially, they were not on trial for murder.
Many in the criminal justice sector have reacted with
amazement to the court's decision to convict Mdluli. At a time, it was
unfathomable that the man who apparently wielded such power and influence over
the police's Crime Intelligence (CI) unit and the National Prosecuting
Authority (NPA) could be held to account. It was believed that he controlled
the system and manipulated it for his own protection.
Cast your mind back to 2011 when the state capture
project was gathering momentum and the destruction of the SAPS and NPA was
revving into full throttle. Mdluli had been at the helm of CI for two years.
Menzi Simelane was being fired as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)
and Nomgcobo Jiba was in control as an acting successor.
It was a time when Mdluli was enormously powerful –
when state agencies were abused for political and personal agendas and law
enforcement officials were too busy spying on one another and pillaging state
coffers to focus their resources on criminals. It was a time when journalists
and politicians tongue-in-cheek greeted Mdluli each time they took a phone
call, so certain were we that his operatives were listening to our
conversations. Every clandestine encounter with a source required removing our
sim cards from our phones and elaborate evasion efforts, so terrified were we
of who was watching. There were two distinct factions within the SAPS,
mirroring the two camps within the ANC at the time.
Between 2010 and 2011 the allegations
against Mdluli piled up. These ranged from nepotism to fraud to attempted
murder. He was accused of hiring and paying family members as intelligence
sources. He was accused of looting CI's slush fund and abusing covert offices
and safe houses. There were allegations about fraudulent vehicles. There were also
overseas trips for top brass and their family members, ostensibly paid for out
of the slush fund used for secret operations.
Top police management began
to appoint investigators to look into these allegations against Mdluli. Then deputy
national commissioner (and current Hawks head) General Godfrey Lebeya
authorised an official probe and then Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was
tasked with overseeing this.
While the
allegations of corruption and fraud began to solidify, a far more serious
charge against Mdluli lurked in the shadows. This time there was quite
literally a skeleton involved. The old case docket that was shelved was dusted
off and reopened. It was a murder file. Mdluli was accused of being behind the
death of Ramogibe, his ex-girlfriend's husband, who had been killed in 1999. At
the time of the murder, Mdluli was the station commander at Vosloorus.
Although
Mdluli was long suspected of interfering in the case and sabotaging the
investigation, nothing was done until he rose to the powerful position of CI
commander and someone went looking for that file.
Before he
even became head of CI, when the rumours that the Ramogibe docket was being
unearthed again first reached his ears, Mdluli took pre-emptive measures. He
tasked a little-known deputy commissioner in Limpopo with investigating who was
behind a plot to prevent him from becoming CI head. That deputy commissioner was
Mthandazo "Berning" Ntlemeza, who subsequently became head of the
Hawks and a close ally of Mdluli.
Ntlemeza
produced a report that exonerated Mdluli of any wrongdoing in Ramogibe's death
and found that the allegations were part of a smear campaign to prevent Mdluli's
appointment.
Mdluli has
always maintained that there is a political conspiracy against him. He even has
a name for it – Ulibambe lingashoni,
which loosely translated means, "Don't let the sun set."
In November
2010, Mdluli sent a secret letter to President Jacob Zuma claiming "victimisation
and abuse of state resources". He was convinced that senior figures in CI
had been trying to frame him for the murder of Ramogibe since 2007 and he was
worried that the Hawks were taking up the investigation. He appealed to Zuma to
intervene, claiming that the spies behind this campaign were aligned to former
president Thabo Mbeki. He compiled a dossier in which he pledged his loyalty to
the president and provided a so-called intelligence report that implicated Zuma's
alleged political enemies.
The case that ripped the NPA apart
During all
this, Mdluli was charged with murder and placed on suspension during which he
continued to draw a salary. An inquest into the murder was held and in 2012,
Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg Andrew Chauke took a decision
to provisionally withdraw the murder charge.
However, civil organisation Freedom Under Law took the
matter to court. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ultimately overturned a
decision by the High Court that the murder charges should be reinstated against
Mdluli. The SCA essentially gave Chauke two months to decide which charges to
reinstate. He reached the conclusion that Mdluli would face kidnapping,
intimidation and assault charges instead of murder. The fact that a murder
charge was not pursued infuriated those who had initially investigated and
prosecuted the case as they were adamant that Mdluli had a case to answer on
murder. But Chauke has defended his position, most recently during his
interview for the NDPP position.
Mdluli was also charged with fraud and corruption for
looting the CI secret fund but those charges were later controversially
withdrawn. This case would have massive implications. It was because of this
docket that prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was suspended and in turn it ripped
apart the NPA, causing deep rifts between those in favour of Mdluli and those
against him. It is because of this case that the NPA was cracked down the
middle, with senior members either in the camp that bent over backwards to
protect him, or that which believed he should face the full might of the law.
Many would argue that it was also because of Mdluli
that for a long time, the police's CI unit was essentially defunct and
incapacitated, doing very little intelligence work on organised crime and
instead focusing on personal vendettas and political agendas.
For
nearly seven years Mdluli was on fully paid leave and earned over R12m in combined
salary and payouts, including a performance bonus. He was finally fired in
January last year.
For
the past four years, Mdluli has been on trial in the High Court where evidence
has been led and witnesses have been testifying about the Ramogibe murder. This
culminated in the decision to convict him, although he is likely to appeal.
The
significance of this conviction is immense as it marks the end of an era of
capture and destruction. It is a signal that a man who was seen as all
powerful, who knew where all the bodies were buried and who was privy to
high-level intel, is in fact not above the law. It shows that the justice
system has worked and has held him to account.
As NDPP Shamila Batohi attempts to rebuild the credibility of the NPA and Peter Jacobs works
to rehabilitate Crime Intelligence, they will view this conviction as an
affirmation that the Mdluli chapter is now closed. Although the legacy of it
will remain for years to come.
A
number of those police officers and prosecutors who worked on this case
responded by WhatsApp yesterday that this conviction is "justice".
But only to a degree. They still believe Mdluli should have been charged with
murder and should still face the law on charges of corruption and fraud. "It's
better than nothing," said one.
Some
justice it would seem, is better than none at all.