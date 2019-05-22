 

ANALYSIS: Saying no to Parliament - What's at stake for Mbete?

2019-05-22 10:39

Tshidi Madia

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete. Photo: Reuters

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete. Photo: Reuters

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While she is yet to give reasons for refusing to return to Parliament as an ordinary member, former parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete will have a lot to lose if she did.

Her resignation from the most senior role in the National Assembly also comes a day after Deputy President David Mabuza rubbished speculation that he was likely to step down.

He has since requested the postponement of his swearing-in.

On Tuesday, the ANC announced that Malusi Gigaba and Mbete had declined to take up seats in Parliament. 

Mbete, following a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC), also told journalists she was "bringing her to you". She was referring to Thandi Modise, who the ANC is expected to nominate as speaker during Wednesday's sitting.

The party's former chairperson did not attend Tuesday's ANC caucus meeting - the first since the national elections two weeks ago. 

But, while Mbete told ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in a letter that she withdrew her name from the ANC's list to focus on other "political tasks" assigned to her, it's believed her withdrawal has more to do with the lifetime perks she gained for serving as South Africa's deputy president in 2008.

It's understood that if she agreed to be an ordinary MP, she would lose the lifetime benefits she already has from that short tenure.

"Mbete will keep her lifetime pension as a former deputy president as well as the perks, for example, [her] security detail. In terms of the Members of Parliament and Political Office Bearers Pension Scheme Act, as amended, she will forfeit the benefits of deputy president if she accepts a position as Cabinet minister or becomes an ordinary backbencher in Parliament," explained independent legal analyst Phepelaphi Dube.

She said the pension benefits were directly linked to the office Mbete held.

"So if she assumes an office with less money, then her benefits decrease," said Dube.

In 2009, when Jacob Zuma was elected president, Mbete faced the same dilemma when her hopes to remain deputy president failed to materialise. Zuma elected Kgalema Motlanthe to serve as his deputy instead.

Mbete was eventually appointed national speaker, which allowed her keep the benefits.

Read more on:    baleka mbete  |  malusi ­gigaba
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXPLAINED: Mabuza will not be sworn in as MP... what you need to know

2019-05-22 10:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 