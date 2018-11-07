Bosasa taint means Ramaphosa's anti-corruption drive could die at home

President
Cyril Ramaphosa's failure to deal decisively with allegations against his son
over a payment from corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa
will come back to haunt him.
To add fuel
to the fire Andile Ramaphosa hours later, in direct contradiction of his
father,
distanced himself from the payment and claimed to have no knowledge
thereof.
It is a
scandal that will no doubt quickly grow to uBaba kaDuduzane proportions.
To understand
why we should be concerned over an apparent business deal between a well established
company and another businessman, we first need to understand
Bosasa.
Bosasa, a
company with strong links to the ANC's upper echelons, has for years played a dirty
game of bribes for tenders. The corruptors and the corrupted all maintain their
innocence but the evidence that has been stacked up against them since 2008
tells a different story.
The
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have dragged their feet for
years, blaming each other for the delay. News24 revealed last month that
forensic reports – outstanding for nearly eight years – were now finalised.
But while
law enforcement was slow on the take, the media (particularly News24 editor
Adriaan Basson) was exposing Bosasa's leadership and public officials for their
dodgy deals. Basson's first expose was published a decade ago in the Mail and
Guardian.
When the president
got up on Tuesday morning the last thing he expected was for DA leader Mmusi
Maimane to ambush him with a signed affidavit claiming that R500 000 was paid,
via Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's personal account and a shelf company, to an
attorney's trust account for Andile Ramaphosa's benefit.
For months
an unsigned version was doing the rounds, the explosive allegations therein all
but useless. Anyone with access to a computer could write any old rubbish and
leak it to the media, after all.
But a
signed and commissioned version makes the exercise far more serious. And therein
lies Ramaphosa's conundrum.
Disastrous
oversight
The name
Bosasa is not new to any South African who reads the newspapers and in response
to Maimane's issue with the payment, Ramaphosa made a startling concession. I
have known about the matter for some time, he said.
This is a
clear indication that Ramaphosa only expected to deal with the matter if and
when it became public knowledge.
He did not
tell Maimane that because of the serious allegations against the role players
at Bosasa he decided to refer the matter to the police or launch any sort of
independent investigation into why the payment landed in an attorney's trust
instead of with Ramaphosa Jr's business account.
Or, for
that matter, on Andile Ramaphosa's version, his son had no knowledge of this
particular payment (over and above his work for Bosasa) and it was a case of
someone's name being used in vain.
He did not
even instruct his son to distance himself from Bosasa, which amid recent
exposes by News24 of Bosasa's largesse involving Cabinet ministers, was a
dangerous and potentially disastrous oversight – by both Ramaphosa Sr and
Jr.
Attorney's
trust accounts are notoriously abused by money launderers and the involvement
of such in any transaction immediately raises the suspicion of financial
investigators and journalists alike.
It's the
old "what are you trying to hide" game.
Instead
President Ramaphosa claims he confronted his son and was satisfied with his
explanations that there was nothing illegal or unlawful about the transaction.
Work has
already begun to determine who the trust account in question belongs to which
will be a crucial factor in determining whether this payment thrust so
spectacularly into the spotlight by the DA is in fact linked to Andile
Ramaphosa, or if it is just another case of a politically connected figure's
name being used to boost egos in the boardrooms of Bosasa's Krugersdorp head
office.
As far as
the details are concerned, there is no definitive evidence in the affidavit
that proves Ramaphosa Jr got the money. Instead it speaks of an instruction from
Watson to move R3m out of his personal bank account to the FNB business account
of Miotto Trading and Consulting, a company with strong links to Bosasa.
From there,
the R3m is divvied up between the R500 000 payment to the trust account allegedly
linked with Ramaphosa and R2.5m for the purchase of a home for another Bosasa
employee who allegedly enjoys a close relationship with Watson.
Ramaphosa
Jr is convinced that a full investigation will show the funds did not end up
with him.
Ramaphosa
Sr meanwhile is determined to restore investor confidence as his efforts to
save the ailing economy ramp up. One of his biggest talking points is a strong
anti-corruption drive which he believes will give foreign and local investors a
reason to dig into their pockets.
But the
Ramaphosa name is now inextricably linked to Bosasa and the immediate response
to questions over the issue will define how it is portrayed for the rest of his
tenure as president.
Ramaphosa
vowed that if there is anything untoward relating to this transaction he would
personally escort his son to the police station.
This is a
promise Ramaphosa may have to fulfil if he hopes to keep himself and his family
out of the glaring scrutiny and publicity only a corruption scandal can dish
up.
Some will
say that charity begins at home. But for the Ramaphosa family, the
anti-corruption drive has to start at home.