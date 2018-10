The DA is insistent that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille honour their agreement and resign as mayor on Wednesday, while De Lille disputes that they ever had an agreement and is on a mission to clear her name of what she calls a smear campaign against her.

Here is a round-up of news and analysis of events leading up to today - the day the 18-month battle between the DA and De Lille, was expected to come to an end… but probably won't.