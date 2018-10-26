De Lille vs the DA: 6 questions answered

The protracted battle between Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) took a dramatic turn this week when it was speculated that De Lille would rescind her decision to resign if the city council adopted a forensic report implicating her in maladministration. She subsequently delivered a fiery speech in her final appearance in council and attacked “racists” in the DA for targeting her.



When did De Lille agree to resign?

She reached an agreement with DA leader Mmusi Maimane in August that she would resign as mayor if the party dropped its disciplinary proceedings against her. De Lille is meant to serve her last day on October 31.

Is the DA sticking to the terms of the agreement?

Maimane claims the DA's agreement with De Lille only included the dismissal of internal party disciplinary action against her based on a report put together by the DA's chief whip, John Steenhuisen. This report was an internal party report and focused on tensions and political management in the City of Cape Town after relations in the council soured, leading to allegations of, amongst other things, the misuse of funds and intimidation against De Lille.

So the internal party tension and the forensic investigation are separate matters?

A forensic report was compiled by law firm Bowmans at the request of council relating to alleged tender irregularities. The investigation looked into whether De Lille advised city manager Achmat Ebrahim that he doesn’t need to report allegations of misconduct against Melissa Whitehead as well as the commissioner of the transport and urban development authority to council.

There was a first report, what does the second one say?

This week, a second Bowmans report was leaked to the media. Where the first one found that De Lille was not guilty of misconduct when she failed to report irregularities with the tender, the second report recommends that disciplinary action be taken and criminal charges be laid against De Lille. This would force Maimane to go back on his agreement with her, which is what led to the speculation that she will then not resign.

What are the status of the two reports?

The reports were tabled at a closed council meeting on Thursday. Council decided to accept the recommendations that De Lille and other senior members of the City's management and council are guilty of misconduct and will now institute disciplinary steps against them, including criminal investigations.

What is De Lille doing?

She is trying to discredit the reports. De Lille said on Wednesday that she could not understand how the same firm could come to two different conclusions and takes issue with the “credibility” of Bowmans.