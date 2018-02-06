5 ways Zuma's departure could unfold

With pressure mounting against President Jacob Zuma to step down as president of the country, there are the different ways in which his departure could unfold.

The ANC NEC could resolve at its special meeting on Wednesday that Zuma must step down as president of the country. If he acquiesces in the decision and resigns, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will act as president and deliver SONA.



If Zuma refuses to resign, Parliament can remove him with a motion of no confidence. Such a motion has already been tabled at the request of the opposition for February 22.



The ANC could also table its own motion of no confidence in the president. With the State of the Nation Adress now postponed it gives them more time to make a decision on this, should the NEC recall Zuma and he refuses to resign.

If a motion of no confidence fails, he could be removed with an impeachment. For this a two-thirds majority support is needed in the National Assembly. Parliament's Rules Committee is yet to adopt final regulations regarding the impeachment of a president.

Finally, Zuma could resign voluntarily.

