 

5 ways Zuma's departure could unfold

2018-02-06 16:08

Alet Janse van Rensburg

Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

With pressure mounting against President Jacob Zuma to step down as president of the country, there are the different ways in which his departure could unfold.

The ANC NEC could resolve at its special meeting on Wednesday that Zuma must step down as president of the country. If he acquiesces in the decision and resigns, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will act as president and deliver SONA.

If Zuma refuses to resign, Parliament can remove him with a motion of no confidence. Such a motion has already been tabled at the request of the opposition for February 22. 

The ANC could also table its own motion of no confidence in the president. With the State of the Nation Adress now postponed it gives them more time to make a decision on this, should the NEC recall Zuma and he refuses to resign.

If a motion of no confidence fails, he could be removed with an impeachment. For this a two-thirds majority support is needed in the National Assembly. Parliament's Rules Committee is yet to adopt final regulations regarding the impeachment of a president.

Finally, Zuma could resign voluntarily.

WATCH:

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Recall, impeachment, no-confidence motion or 'Mbeki solution': what is at stake?

2018-02-05 13:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Farmers donate millions of litres of water to Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 19:19 PM
Road name: R44

Sir Lowrys Village 16:02 PM
Road name: Sir Lowrys Pass Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 6 2018-02-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 