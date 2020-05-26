EXPLAINER | All the rules churches, mosques have to follow when they reopen in June

Disinfection works at Sultanahmet Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening announced that South African places of worship, such as mosques and churches, may reopen under strict conditions during lockdown Level 3 on 1 June.

In a televised address, Ramaphosa said the country has a responsibility to also take care of the spiritual, psychological and emotional well-being of all South Africans.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa lifts ban on religious gatherings

"We understand the great impact that the closure of places of worship have had on members of the faith community, and that this has worsened the distress of communities who are unable to worship in congregation," Ramaphosa said.



He said religious leaders will, therefore, be recognised as essential religious frontline workers during the national lockdown.

Ramaphosa also called for a day of prayer on Sunday, 31 May, to "come together to pray for the healing of our land and the protection of our people".

There may be no more than 50 people per service



Ramaphosa said places of worship may reopen subject to strict restrictions, which he said are absolutely necessary if the country wants to prevent infections from rising.

He said churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship may resume services, but these will be limited to 50 people or less depending on the space available.

This includes at the officiating of funerals.

Places of worship will have to introduce physical distancing rules

Physical distancing will have to be observed at all places of worship, Ramaphosa said.

The South African government describes physical distancing as approximately two metres distance between people.

Everyone attending a place of worship will have to wear a face mask

Ramaphosa said that, in line with current regulations, all worshippers and participants at a place of worship will have to wear face masks.

All places of worship will have to be thoroughly cleaned

All religious organisations must put protocols in place to, among other things, thoroughly clean and sanitise places of worship before and after services, Ramaphosa said.

All religious practices which place people at risk should be avoided

Ramaphosa said faith communities should avoid any religious rituals that carry "even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers" to Covid-19.

He said if the ritual is an essential part of the religious practice, sanitisation is paramount.

