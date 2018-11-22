FIRST TAKE: It's steady as she goes for Ramaphosa's Cabinet

President
Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday opted not to make major changes to his executive,
filling the ministries left vacant by the passing of Edna Molewa (environmental
affairs) and resignation of Malusi Gigaba (home affairs) with members of his
current executive while merging two other departments.
Politically
he didn't have too much room to manoeuvre. He made his big play on his
inherited Zuma Cabinet earlier this year making a whopping 23 changes,
including firing 10 holdover ministers. Those who got the chop in the first two
weeks of the Ramaphosa government included Zumaïtes David Mahlobo (spy),
Mosebenzi Zwane (Gupta affairs), Des van Rooyen (weekend special) and Lynne
Brown (Gupta liaison).
But others
remained behind, like Nomvula Mokonyane, who was moved from a dysfunctional and
technically bankrupt department of water affairs and sanitation, and Bathabile
Dlamini, who made a royal mess of social development and had to be sanctioned
by the Constitutional Court.
Both are
still holding on to their Cabinet positions.
In fact,
Mokonyane has been given a new assignment at environmental affairs where she
will be in charge of the fight against the scourge of rhino poaching and
championing environmental laws and regulations. And, even more distressing, is
the fact that she'll also be roped in to help manage the unfolding disaster in
the Vaal catchment area where pollution and deteriorating sanitation
infrastructure – for which her old department should be blamed – have wreaked
havoc on the eco-system.
Dlamini has
been left untouched as minister in the Presidency in charge of women's affairs,
a place where she can do minimum damage.
Ramaphosa's
reshuffle has left the economic and security clusters untouched. The main
economic departments (finance, economic development, trade and industry) as
well as the security clusters (police, defence, intelligence) are considered
provinces where heads of state will always attempt to imprint their stamp of
authority given its strategic importance.
But home
affairs, where he has appointed Siyabonga Cwele, and communications, now headed
by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, aren't fluffy departments like sport and arts.
Cwele has a
chequered history as intelligence minister where was involved in cleaning out
the spy agency's leadership early in former president Jacob Zuma's term. And
home affairs plays a central role in greasing the wheels of the economy as well
as ensuring border security.
Of all the
appointments, that of Ndabeni-Abrahams probably carries the most political
significance. She is young, comes from the ANC's youth structures, has been an
MP for more than a decade and a deputy minister for a couple of years. Her
elevation to a full ministry could placate Ramaphosa's critics saying that the
ANC is purging it of a younger generation of leaders, a message that was heard
after Gigaba resigned.
Ramaphosa
however would not want to make any far-reaching changes before next year's
ballot. The ANC is divided, there is resistance against the government's
cleanup operation and the party's former president is mobilising against the
leadership. The president, for now, wants to consolidate.
It's steady
as she goes. But after the election? All bets will be off.