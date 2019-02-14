FIRST TAKE: The day an ANC president had to defend his struggle credentials

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday had to do something that
none of his predecessors, including the corruption accused Jacob Zuma, has ever
been forced to do: defend his struggle credentials.
Nobody – not Zuma, Thabo Mbeki and certainly not Nelson
Mandela – was ever forced to explain whether or not they betrayed the struggle
against apartheid by agreeing to work with the apartheid police. But that's
exactly what happened in the National Assembly during Ramaphosa's response to
the debate on his State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa, the founding general secretary of the National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and scourge of mining bosses, anointed by Mandela as
the ANC's lead negotiator during the transition and the midwife of the final
Constitution, found it necessary to tell Mosioua Lekota and Julius Malema that
he was not "a sell-out".
During the debate on Wednesday Lekota told MPs that
Ramaphosa
sold out his comrades in the struggle to the security police in
exchange for a lenient penalty after he was arrested for participating in a student
march. Malema, the EFF leader whose politics consists of conspiracy theories
and outlandish claims, immediately demanded the institution of a judicial
commission of inquiry.
Ramaphosa's response on Thursday was personal and emotional.
Taking to the podium he was in a sombre and serious mood, his brow furrowed and
his sense of humour suspended. He denied the accusations, saying that he has "never,
ever" sold out his comrades and confirming that he was approached (through
his father, a sergeant in the then police) to work with the apartheid state.
But he made it clear that it was never an option to assist
the security branch in order to save his own skin. In fact, he told his captors
that he would be happy to break rocks on Robben Island.
And he addressed Malema directly, saying that he is in the
habit of "raising issues and spreading innuendo" that causes great
damage and leads to fake news. The rumour that NUM, of which he was the general
secretary, was a project of the mining bosses at Anglo American at 44 Main
Street in Johannesburg, was a lie. NUM "and its members" suffered
under strikes, and Anglo suffered – why would the company hurt its own
interests, Ramaphosa asked?
It was a remarkable 30 minutes. An ANC president using the
platform of the National Assembly to defend his role in the struggle. In
modern-day South Africa "struggle credentials" carry some weight in
society. It positions the holder in the social pecking order, grants access to
powerbrokers and government and endows him with moral authority.
Fake struggle credentials are considered sacrilege. And
Ramaphosa was accused of being an askari, traitors who were dealt with through
cruel mob justice.
If Ramaphosa was secure in his leadership, if he enjoyed
broad support in the governing party and if there was consensus about what
really happened in the 1980s and the 1990s, he would have laughed off the
allegations. But he isn't secure, he doesn't enjoy broad support and the past
is very much contested. And it forced him to do what no other ANC leader has had
to do as head of state.
He had to tell his audience: "But I'm one of you."