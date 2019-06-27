Thuli Madonsela shows us how slippery Jacob Zuma is

Former president Jacob Zuma, the central figure in the saga that has become state capture, has finally agreed to appear in front of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. But although he will attend the sitting from July 15, 2019, there is no guarantee that he will actually offer useful testimony.

Zuma is known for claiming that he wants his "day in court" in order to clear his name, but perversely using every avenue available to him to prevent exactly that. In October 2016 Thuli Madonsela (who was then Public Protector) attempted to interview Zuma as part of her investigation into state capture. After more than four hours Madonsela left the Union Buildings none the wiser about his role in grand corruption.

In today's issue of the Friday Briefing we revisit that interview and find it issues a prescient warning to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: Zuma will want to block and derail his appearance at the commission. It must not be allowed to happen and Zondo will have to invoke whatever powers he has to force Zuma to engage. South Africa has waited long enough.

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor