When former president Jacob Zuma sat down to testify at the state capture inquiry this week, perhaps the last thing on most South Africans' list of questions for him, was whether he has been a victim of a plot to remove him from the ANC leadership for the past 29 years.

Zuma's opening statement to the commission for the first time gave us insight into the reasoning of a man who has laughed and coughed and joked at a variety of accusations for the past 10 years. What we heard was a story of conspiracies by foreign intelligence organisations, spies, suicide bombers and poisonings. The former ANC president accused comrades of betraying the struggle by spying for the apartheid regime, causing upset among many in the party. Some are openly questioning whether it wasn't Zuma himself – instead of those he accused – who could have been compromised in the dangerous and explosive struggle years.

Adriaan Basson and Pieter du Toit went hunting for insights from state insiders and uncovered fascinating details.

Alet Janse van Rensburg

News24 Opinions Editor