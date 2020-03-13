Friday Briefing | Insurgent or independent: the many lives of Busisiwe Mkhwebane

During the period of high capture the office of the public protector became one of the most important bulwarks against unbridled corruption.



With Thuli Madonsela at the helm it held firm in the face of aggressive political onslaughts and emerged on the other side as one of South Africa’s most important constitutional guarantors.

But the tenure of Madonsela’s successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has done enormous damage to the institution.



Dragging it into a series of political skirmishes, she has lost every single court case of significance – including the appeals.



This week the High Court in Pretoria handed down the latest, again exposing Mkhwebane as unsuited for a position in which legal clarity of thought, and common sense, is an imperative.

In this week’s Friday Briefing investigative reporters Sarah Evans and Kyke Cowan track her career – including a very close relationship with the intelligence community – and attempt to answer the question: why is Mkhwebane here, and what does she want?

Best, Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news

