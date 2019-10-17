







Billy Downer’s been waiting a long, long time for Jacob Zuma

There aren’t many people more involved in the tribulations (‘cause there have been no trials) of former president Jacob Zuma than Advocate William “Billy” Downer SC. He was the state prosecutor who disposed of the corrupt Schabir Shaik, Zuma’s close friend and benefactor, in a trial that lasted almost a year.

Consensus on the prosecuting team back then – 14 years ago, pre-Facebook, way before Twitter and when Netflix was still delivering VHS tapes via postage – was that the same set of forensic evidence used to sink Shaik was adequate to send Zuma to Kgosi Mampuru II Prison on Potgieter Street in Pretoria. But politics intervened and Downer has had to cool his heels while Zuma’s famous Stalingrad strategy played out to its fullest extent.

But Downer’s back in business. The High Court has rejected Zuma’s attempt to escape justice and a date has been set for pre-trial proceedings. There’s no doubt Zuma will try to frustrate the process some more, but his high noon is as close as it’s ever been. News24 specialist reporter Mandy Wiener profiles Downer in this week’s edition, while analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela considers a “firm line” that Zuma crossed, and will probably never return to. And I argue the former president’s diminishing was inevitable.

And: Up the Boks!

Pieter du Toit