



National Treasury has been warning us for years: our debt-to-GDP ratio is growing, we're running a problematic current account deficit, state-owned companies are a drag on the economy and our bloated public service wage bill needs to be trimmed. We're running out of money, and fast.But while the technocrats were warning government that urgent structural reform is needed, the politicians were engaged in power struggles, opting to focus on power grabs and securing access to rich patronage networks for cronies. The state capture years not only bankrupted the fiscus but left us bereft of proper policy making processes and decision-making ability.Now the question is being asked: how long before decisions are made for us? Fin24's Ferial Haffajee investigates the possibility of South Africa being forced to go to the International Monetary Fund – and finds all might not be lost. Analyst Ayabulela Dlakavu explains why an IMF bail-out might not be a bad thing. Further afield Mpumelelo Mkhabela looks at how the ANC caucus can see to it that South Africa once again gets a fit and proper public protector.Have a good weekend,