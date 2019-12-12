

Can the EFF be more than just Julius Malema?

The EFF's second national people's assembly taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg from Friday will almost certainly hold no surprises in terms of the top job - Julius Malema will likely remain on his perch.

And the incumbent shows no signs of relenting, nor are there any visible indications of any pretenders to the throne nor anyone brave enough to take on the self-styled commander-in-chief.

In this week's edition of Friday Briefing, Tshidi Madia writes that, unlike the ANC, the EFF, does not face a leadership conundrum as Malema will almost certainly retain his commander-in-chief position.

Lizeka Tandwa explores seven hot-button issues likely to take front and centre at the party's assembly - from Malema's contentious relationship with Dali Mpofu to the EFF's fractious relationship with the media.

The red berets' temperature check

Tshidi Madia

Some of those who keenly watch the EFF - from within and externally - hope a complete Malema top five will see him surrounded by men and women capable of holding him accountable and counter his blind spots. Critics of the EFF believe Malema is surrounded by too many yes men and women.

All eyes on Julius, kingmaker in the EFF realm

Lizeka Tandwa

In just five years of existence, the EFF has achieved what many parties aspire to accomplish. Still considered a baby in the political space, the EFF has managed to claw its way to be the third biggest party in the country, and arguably one which commands the most influence. With the rise of coalitions, the decline of the ANC and the troubles facing the DA, it is no wonder that South Africa will keep a close eye on the party's conference.

