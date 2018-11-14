Hogan's evidence a siren call to Zuma

The most disturbing
revelation of Barbara Hogan’s testimony during her second day on the witness
stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday must
have been her evidence on how former president Jacob Zuma blatantly interfered
in the operations of Eskom.
It might also
have been her retelling of the day when Zuma fired her and Ahmed Kathrada – her
partner who served on Robben Island for 26 years alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter
Sisulu and Govan Mbeki – had to sit in the car outside the presidential mansion
waiting for her because he wasn’t invited in.
Or, it
could have been the details of a phone call from Gwede Mantashe to Hogan after
the decision was made to fire the problematic Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga, and
Mantashe said (with reference to Eskom’s then chairperson of the board, Bobby
Godsell): “If a black guy must go, then a white guy must go too.”
The picture
that Hogan painted of the Presidency of Zuma, and his leadership of the ANC, is
one of blatant meddling, interference and riding roughshod over any and every
rule, regulation or convention which guides good governance.
On Monday
Hogan testified that Zuma acted as if he was empowered to do what he wants,
regardless of the limitations on power on the office of the president. “He saw
himself as he did in the ANC… giving instructions to people, running the show,
telling them what to do…” was how Hogan described Zuma’s leadership style.
On Tuesday
she testified how he put that perceived omnipotence into practice – and how the
ANC did nothing. In fact, she earlier interrogated the ANC’s cadre deployment
policy and said the party’s top structure interfered in the mandate of
government by dictating who should be appointed where.
Hogan, who
first served as Minister of Health after the death of Manto Tshabalala-Msimang
and was later appointed Minister of Public Enterprises, went to great lengths
to explain the framework within which a Cabinet minister operates in relation
to her colleagues and the president. She also detailed her relationship with
the boards of state-owned enterprises and told Judge Raymond Zondo what the
limits of her powers were and how she saw her role.
But Zuma seemingly
had no such qualms about following Cabinet convention or the law – he just went
ahead and did whatever he wanted. After Maroga resigned at Eskom, Hogan and the
board attempted to repair the damage done by his exit, but Zuma was having none
of it.
Hogan:
“Zuma called me and said he gave Maroga permission to return to Eskom as CEO.
We had a heated discussion and I told the president it won’t solve Eskom’s
problems.”
Hogan told
Zondo that Maroga created the impression, and said as much, that he was only
answerable to the president and that Zuma’s actions in effect took away her
executive authority.
“But in
this case he went further than he did with Gama, he just went ahead and
installed Maroga regardless of due process,” she said. “With the cumulative effects
of the president’s behaviour that year… and the Eskom situation… it finally
crystalised to me to what extent the president would assume authority which he
did not have or how he would act outside his broad mandate.”
While Hogan
helped illuminate the public’s understanding of the inner workings of the
destructive Zuma presidency during the lost decade of misrule, the ANC’s Zizi
Kodwa sat in the room listening. During tea breaks he was a willing interviewee
and television news channels eagerly roped him in to get the governing party’s
view. On Tuesday he said the process must be allowed to unfold and that South
Africans must remember that Hogan’s testimony is but one person’s version of
events.
That might
well be so, but stack Hogan’s alongside that of Nhlanhla Nene, Mcebisi Jonas,
Themba Maseko and Pravin Gordhan, and it’s a pretty damning account of how Zuma
was left to run amok, aided and abetted by Luthuli House.
Hogan
continues her testimony on Wednesday.