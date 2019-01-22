How Bosasa's bribes mutilated South Africa's Constitution

When the Bosasa wolves started paying bribes to members of Parliament,
the Constitution of our country was trampled on, dragged into the mud and left
for dead.
In a damning indictment of MPs' disregard for their oaths
and for the laws they were appointed to care for, it was revealed on Monday at
the judicial commission of inquiry in state capture that the empire of bribes
built by Bosasa executives gained a foothold in the halls of Parliament.
Three ANC MPs, namely Vincent Smith, Vincent Magagula and
Winnie Ngwenya, have been exposed for having accepted monthly cash payments in
exchange for deliberately casting aside their role as the last say in oversight
over taxpayer funded government departments.
Bosasa needed to ensure that the standing committee on
correctional services did not cut off the money taps for its biggest cash cow –
contracts to supply food at prisons around the country.
This and other hair-raising bombshells were revealed on
Monday by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi in his fourth
day of testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who heads up the
commission.
Agrizzi has delivered a crushing version of wholesale
corruption, spanning more than a decade, involving ministers and senior
officials.
READ: Bosasa had captured the department, says Agrizzi at
#StateCaptureInquiry
Crucially however, his version will need to be corroborated
by investigators.
On Monday, Agrizzi delved into arguably his most
controversial and damning testimony yet.
He detailed how the 'powerful' Environmental Affairs Minister
Nomvula Mokonyane was bribed since at least 2002 in exchange for her influence.
Agrizzi testified that after more than a decade of monthly
payments to Mokonyane of roughly R50 000 a month, lavish Christmas parties and Bosasa
assisting in conducting studies and drafting reports to be submitted as part of
tender bids for other third parties, he had misgivings.
"What did Mokonyane actually ever do for us?" was
the gist of one his conversations with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
Watson calmed Agrizzi, telling him simply that Bosasa needed
Mokonyane for her influence and power.
READ: Mokonyane feels 'betrayed' by Zondo commission for not
giving her access to contents of Agrizzi's testimony
This is a damning insight into the modus operandi of the ANC's
powerful elite.
It costs a public sector businessman with no qualms a
pittance to secure the patronage of a powerful leader.
Agrizzi then revealed how MPs were bribed for years, since
at least 2011.
And when two of the MPs, Ngwenya and Magagula, were removed
from the correctional services committee, the money taps dried up.
For Smith, the money not only kept flowing, but increased.
By 2016, Smith was allegedly being paid R100 000 a month –
more than the average annual household income for poverty-stricken citizens of
South Africa.
Bosasa paid the university fees for his daughter, who
studied at an exclusive school in Wales.
READ: Top ANC MP Vincent Smith got cash, CCTV
It is this brazen disregard for the rule of law, and the
willingness of our constitutionally mandated lawmakers to leave ethics and
morals at the door, that is most worrying.
Agrizzi's evidence on Monday is nothing short of insight
into how treason comes to pass.
It shows how Bosasa usurped Parliament's oversight role with
willing participants, and manipulated systems meant to safeguard public money.
This shows that the methods Bosasa was forced to use to keep
its corrupt tender machine operating grew steadily more egregious as it
required a higher level of cunning and criminality to evade justice.
It also shows a dismal failure by our legal framework and
criminal justice system, designed to discourage and prevent the criminally
inclined from executing their darkest desires.
Agrizzi and Bosasa are a case study for the worst possible
outcome of greed that was allowed to run rampant, and if not for mechanisms
such as the state capture commission, the horrifying truth is that we may never
have uncovered the full extent of the rot.
Agrizzi is being applauded for his courage and
determination, but his motives are questioned at every turn, and every piece of
information will be interrogated and finally, the guilty must be prosecuted.
No testimony before the Zondo commission has yet highlighted
the need for a reform of our justice system more starkly.
